indices may open higher on Jan 22, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may open with gains on Jan 22, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 23,173 earlier this morning, 24 points higher from the previous close.

On Jan 21, indices closed negative over the uncertainty about the US President Trump’s potential trade policies. The Sensex dropped 1.60%, falling by 1,235 points to close at 75,838.36, its lowest level since June 6, 2024. The Nifty fell 1.37%, losing 320.1 points to settle at 23,024.65.

On the Nifty, Trent, Adani Ports, NTPC, ICICI Bank, and M&M were the top losers. On the contrary, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Tata Consumer, JSW Steel, and Shriram Finance were the gainers.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell by 2% each. All sectoral indices ended in the red. Consumer Durables and Realty indices plunged 4% each. Meanwhile Bank, Power, Telecom, and Capital Goods sectors were down 2% each.

Global indices:

Asian markets opened higher today after Trump said to increase investments in AI. This improved the outlook of tech companies.

Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 537.98 points (1.24%) to 44,025.81. The S&P 500 rose 52.58 points (0.88%) to 6,049.24. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite added 126.58 points (0.64%) to close at 19,756.78