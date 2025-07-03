Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive start on July 03, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points higher earlier this morning at 25,566.

Indian equity indices ended lower on July 2 with Nifty below 25,500.

At close, the Sensex was down 287.60 points at 83,409.69. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 88.40 points at 25,453.40.

Biggest Nifty losers were Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance, L&T. The gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp.

Among sectors, metal index up 1.3%, Consumer Durables added 1%. The PSU bank, capital goods, realty, media, oil & gas down 0.5-1%.

The BSE midcap index was down 0.2% and smallcap index shed 0.3%.

Global Indices:

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump.

On July 03, at 7.30 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 8.69 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 24.35 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 174.58 points.

U.S Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 190.24 points to 20,393.13. The S&P 500 climbed 29.41 points to 6,227.42. Although, the Dow edged down 10.52 points to 44,484.42.