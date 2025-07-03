iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

3 Jul 2025 , 09:21 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive start on July 03, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points higher earlier this morning at 25,566.

Indian equity indices ended lower on July 2 with Nifty below 25,500.

At close, the Sensex was down 287.60 points at 83,409.69. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 88.40 points at 25,453.40.

Biggest Nifty losers were Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance, L&T. The gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp.

Among sectors, metal index up 1.3%, Consumer Durables added 1%. The PSU bank, capital goods, realty, media, oil & gas down 0.5-1%.

The BSE midcap index was down 0.2% and smallcap index shed 0.3%.

Global Indices:

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump.

On July 03, at 7.30 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 8.69 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 24.35 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 174.58 points.

U.S Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 190.24 points to 20,393.13. The S&P 500 climbed 29.41 points to 6,227.42. Although, the Dow edged down 10.52 points to 44,484.42.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:26 PM
D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM
CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|11:49 AM
Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.