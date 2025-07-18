iifl-logo

Indices may open higher on July 18, 2025

18 Jul 2025 , 09:14 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a firm opening on July 18. The GIFT Nifty, an early Indian stock market indicator was 50 points higher earlier this morning, trading at 25,205.50.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on July 17 amid high volatility.

At close, the Sensex was down 375.24 points at 82,259.24. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 100.60 points at 25,111.45.

The biggest Nifty losers were Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, SBI Life Insurance, and Wipro. However, the gainers included Tata Consumer, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Trent, and M&M.

On the sectoral front, IT, PSU Bank shed 0.5-1%. On the contrary, metal, consumer durables, and realty indices added 0.5-1%.

The BSE midcap index ended flat. Meanwhile, the smallcap index rose 0.25%.

Global indices:

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. This comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

On July 18, at 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 27.99 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 96.75 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 266.92 points.

The U.S stocks saw upside during trading on Thursday.

The Nasdaq advanced 153.78 points to 20,884.27. The S&P 500 climbed 33.66 points to 6,297.36. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 229.71 points to 44,484.49.

 

