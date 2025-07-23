iifl-logo

Indices may open higher on July 23, 2025

23 Jul 2025 , 09:25 AM

Indian benchmark indices may have a strong opening on July 23, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early Indian market indicator was 75 points up earlier this morning, trading at 25,166.5.

Indian equity indices ended on flat in the volatile session on July 22.

At close, the Sensex was down 13.53 points at 82,186.81. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 29.80 points or 0.12% at 25,060.90.

Eternal, HDFC Life, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Electronics were among major gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were Shriram Finance, Jio Financial, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Motors.

BSE Midcap index shed 0.6%, while smallcap index down ended marginally lower.

All the sectors ended in the red, with media index fell 2.5%. The PSU Bank index shed 1.6%, realty index down 1%. The auto index slipped 0.6% and pharma index was down 0.9%.

Global Markets:

Asian shares turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. At 7.25 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 18.57 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 1016.03 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 188.11 points.

U.S stocks regained ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 81.49 points to 20,892.69. The S&P 500 inched up 4.02 points to 6,309.62. Meanwhile, the Dow climbed 179.37 points or 0.4% to 44,502.44.

Most Read News

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from First Energy

23 Jul 2025|11:55 AM

23 Jul 2025|11:55 AM
Hyundai Motor India gets ₹517 Crore tax demand notice

23 Jul 2025|11:53 AM

23 Jul 2025|11:53 AM
Dalmia Bharat posts 3x growth in Q1 net profit

23 Jul 2025|11:51 AM

23 Jul 2025|11:51 AM
23 Jul 2025|09:25 AM
