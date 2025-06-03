iifl-logo
Indices may open higher on June 03, 2025

3 Jun 2025 , 09:08 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to open positive on June 03, 2025. The GUFT Nifty, a signal to stock markets was trading higher earlier this morning at 24,865.50.

The Indian equity indices ended on a flat note with Nifty around 24,700 amid volatility on June 2. At close, the Sensex was down 77.26 points to close at 81,373.75. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 34.10 points to end at 24,716.60.

Adani Ports, M&M, Eternal, Tata Consumer, Power Grid Corp were among major gainers on the Nifty. While losers included Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Tata Steel.

Among sectors, PSU Bank and Realty gained 2% each, while Consumer Durables, IT and Metal indices down 0.5% each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.6% and smallcap index added 0.4%.

Global indices:

Asian stocks closed mostly lower in thin trading on Monday. The mainland China, New Zealand and Malaysian markets were closed for holidays. However, the trade tensions returned to the fore as Beijing accused U.S. of violating the Geneva trade truce over chip curbs.

The Trump administration has also announced it will double the current tariff rate on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%. The escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions also kept market lower. Also, the disappointing manufacturing data from China, Japan and South Korea for May kept investors on edge.

At 7.25 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 10.79 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 223.14 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 276.60 points.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
