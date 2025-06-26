Indices may open higher on June 26, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on June 26, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was 40 points higher trading at 25,298.50 earlier this morning.

On June 25, Indian equity indices ended on strong note.

At close, the Sensex was up 700.40 points to end at 82,755.51. The Nifty was up 200.40 points at 25,244.75.

On the sectoral front, most indices ended in the green. The IT, auto, and FMCG sectors emerged as the top gainers.

The broader indices also performed well, posting gains in the range of 0.4% to 1.5%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended on a cautious note Wednesday.

However, on June 26, at 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 7.54 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 405.90 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 102.47 points.

In the US, the major averages pulled back off their early highs, eventually ending the day narrowly mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 61.02 points to a new four-month closing high of 19,973.55. The S&P 500 edge down 0.02 points to 6,092.16. The Dow slipped 106.59 points to 42,982.43.