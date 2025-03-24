iifl-logo
Indices may open higher on March 24, 2025

24 Mar 2025 , 09:07 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to see a positive start of the market session on March 24, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher earlier this morning with 72 points up from the previous close.

Indian equity indices ended on solid note on March 21 with Nifty finishing at 23,350.

At close, the Sensex was up 557.45 points or 0.73% at 76,905.51, and the Nifty was up 159.75 points or 0.69% at 23,350.40.

BPCL, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC, Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Trent, Infosys, Tata Steel.

BSE Midcap and smallcap indices added 1-2%.

Except consumer durables and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with oil & gas, media, telecom up 2% each.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as tariff worries and rising Middle East tensions prompted traders to book some profits after recent gains. Reports of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran pushed crude oil prices higher, reigniting worries about inflation and raising bets.

At 8.15 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 16.25 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 1.48 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 35.86 points.

US stocks climbed into positive territory on Friday as investors weighed mixed messages from the Federal Reserve while President Donald Trump indicated he’d retain ‘flexibility’ when it comes to a reciprocal tariff plan set for April 2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged above the flat line while the S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%. All three major averages fell by nearly 1% earlier in the session.

sidebar mobile

