Indices may open lower on March 04, 2025

4 Mar 2025 , 09:17 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open lower on March 4, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,105.50 earlier this morning, lower from the previous close.

Indian equity indices ended on a negative note in the volatile session on March 3. At close, the Sensex was down 112.16 points or 0.15% at 73,085.94, and the Nifty was down 5.40 points or 0.02% at 22,119.30.Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, BPCL and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto. BSE Midcap up 0.25% and smallcap index down 0.7%. On the sectoral front, media, PSU Bank and oil & gas down 0.3-1%, while consumer durables, IT, metal, realty up 0.5-1%.

Wall Street’s main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Monday after President Donald Trump announced the start of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily percentage decline since December 18. Worries about sticky inflation have made the Federal Reserve more cautious on interest rate cuts, but this week’s employment and business activity data could change the central bank’s view. At close The Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 649.67 points, or 1.48%, to 43,191.24, the S&P 500, lost 104.78 points, or 1.76%, to 5,849.72 and the Nasdaq Composite, lost 497.09 points, or 2.64%, to 18,350.19.

Asian stocks fell Tuesday, tracking US shares lower as President Donald Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on trading partners raised the spectre of a trade war hitting global economic growth. Investors are increasingly becoming wary about rising geopolitical tensions and the prospect of tit-for-tat tariffs worsening the global trade spat. As at 7:50 AM. IST, the CSI 300 index was down by 20.12 points, the Nikkei 225 was down by 850.70 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 375.28 points.

 

 

