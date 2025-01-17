Indices may open muted on Jan 17, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a muted opening on Jan 17 amid volatility across global markets. The GIFT Nifty was trading 60 points down from the previous close earlier this morning around 23,309.5.

On Jan 16, Indian markets extended gains for the third consecutive session. At the close, the Sensex rose 318.74 points (0.42%) to settle at 77,042.82. On the other hand, the Nifty gained 98.60 points (0.42%) to end at 23,311.80.

Top Nifty gainers were HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Electronics, and Adani Ports. On the other hand, Trent, Tata Consumer, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, HCL Tech, and Wipro were the major losers.

The BSE Midcap index gained 1%, while the Smallcap index rose 1.4%.

Among sectors, most ended in the green except Consumer Durables, IT, FMCG, and pharma. Metals, media, oil & gas, PSU banks, realty, and auto sectors advanced between 0.5% and 2.5%.

Global markets:

The Asian markets slipped on Friday morning after tumbled session for the US equities market.

In the US, stocks declined on Thursday with investors focusing on corporate earnings and economic data to assess the Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 68.42 points (0.16%) to 43,153.13. The S&P 500 fell 12.57 points (0.21%) to 5,937.34. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite slipped 172.94 points (0.89%) to 19,338.29.