Indices may open negative on April 16, 2025

Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices may open lower on April 16 amid global cues. The GIFT Nifty was also down with 100 points trading around 23,275 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty above 23,300. At close, the Sensex was up 1,577.63 points or 2.10% at 76,734.89, and the Nifty was up 500 points or 2.19% at 23,328.55.

BSE Midcap and smallcap indices rose 3% each. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with realty index up more than 5%.

IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, L&T, Tata Motors, Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL and ITC.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors watched the latest headlines on the tariff front. U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential temporary exemption for the auto industry from tariffs, especially for counties like Mexico and Canada, but at the same time there were reports that the U.S. was kicking off investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs.

At 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 28.15 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 250.02 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 402.54 points.

US stocks saw choppy trading on Tuesday as investors digested a new round of first-quarter earnings reports and welcomed a recent easing in market volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 156 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 dipped nearly 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05%. Despite the declines, all three major indexes had logged gains in the previous two sessions.