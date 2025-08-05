Indices may open negative on Aug 05, 2025

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open negatively on August 5, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points down earlier this morning, around 24,726.

Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on August 4.

At close, the Sensex was up 418.81 points at 81,018.72. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 157.40 points or 0.64% at 24,722.75.

The biggest Nifty gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, and JSW Steel. However, the losers were Power Grid Corp, HDFC Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, and Apollo Hospitals.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The PSU Bank, pharma, realty, IT, metal, telecom, media, consumer durables, and auto sectors were up 0.5-2.5%.

The BSE midcap index rose 1% and the smallcap index added 0.7%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday.

On August 5, at 7:50 AM IST, the CSI 300 index was up by 8.10 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 195.51 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 18.33 points.

The U.S stocks moved sharply higher early in the session on Monday.

The Nasdaq surged 403.45 points to end at 21,053.58. The S&P 500 shot up 91.93 points to 6,329.94. Meanwhile, the Dow jumped 585.06 points to 44,173.64.