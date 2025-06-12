iifl-logo
Indices may open negative on June 12, 2025

12 Jun 2025 , 09:12 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat on June 12, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 30 points lower earlier this morning at 25,169.50.

On June 11, Indian equity indices ended on a positive note with Nifty around 25,150.

At close, the Sensex was up 123.42 points and ended at 82,515.14. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 37.15 points to close at 25,141.40.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ONGC were among the top gainers on the Nifty. While, losers were Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corp, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics.

On the sectoral front, FMCG, Power, PSU Bank down 0.5-1%, while Oil & Gas, Pharma, IT up 0.5-1.2%.

Global indices:

Asian stocks surged after trade talks between the US and China on Wednesday. The officials said they have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus following two days of discussions in London.

At 7.30 AM IST on June 12, CSI 300 index was up by 0.21 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 271.70 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 86.39 points.

In the U.S., the stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 99.11 points to 19,615.88. The S&P 500 dipped 16.57 points to 6,022.24. Meanwhile, the Dow edged down 1.10 points to 42,865.77.

 

