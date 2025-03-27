iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open negative on March 27, 2025

27 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

Indian benchmark indices are expected to have a negative start of the day on March 27, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was also trading lower around 23,498.50 earlier this morning.

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed the day on a strong note on March 26, 2025. The Sensex jumped over 1,000 points to settle at 77,984.38, while the Nifty gained 1.32% to end at 23,658.35.

Market attention is now on the upcoming US GDP growth report for the fourth quarter, set to be released on March 27. Additionally, developments related to trade tariffs remain a key focus. All sectoral indices end in red, with only capital goods recording 0.50% gain.

BSE Small cap sheds 1.45% while BSE Midcap ends 0.67% lower.

Top gainers include Indusind Bank, Powergrid, Titan and M&M. Top losers include NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday even as deteriorating U.S. consumer confidence in the face of tariff fears coincided with economists’ forecasts suggesting a risk of stagflation and rising odds of recession.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 1.87 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 379.99 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 118.41 points.

US stocks closed lower Wednesday as President Trump prepared to unveil new tariffs on US auto imports. Stocks are on shifting sands as markets respond to changes in tone from Trump on coming tariffs. The tech selloff returned Wednesday as tariff talk drove investors to duck and cover.

Concerns about potential levies on everything from cars to microchips weighed down bellwether stocks like Nvidia, Tesla and Broadcom at the open. The expected announcement of new automotive-industry tariffs fueled further selling, and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 2%.

The S&P 500 gave up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than half a%, or 132.71 points, to 42454.79.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.