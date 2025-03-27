Indices may open negative on March 27, 2025

Indian benchmark indices are expected to have a negative start of the day on March 27, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was also trading lower around 23,498.50 earlier this morning.

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed the day on a strong note on March 26, 2025. The Sensex jumped over 1,000 points to settle at 77,984.38, while the Nifty gained 1.32% to end at 23,658.35.

Market attention is now on the upcoming US GDP growth report for the fourth quarter, set to be released on March 27. Additionally, developments related to trade tariffs remain a key focus. All sectoral indices end in red, with only capital goods recording 0.50% gain.

BSE Small cap sheds 1.45% while BSE Midcap ends 0.67% lower.

Top gainers include Indusind Bank, Powergrid, Titan and M&M. Top losers include NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday even as deteriorating U.S. consumer confidence in the face of tariff fears coincided with economists’ forecasts suggesting a risk of stagflation and rising odds of recession.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 1.87 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 379.99 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 118.41 points.

US stocks closed lower Wednesday as President Trump prepared to unveil new tariffs on US auto imports. Stocks are on shifting sands as markets respond to changes in tone from Trump on coming tariffs. The tech selloff returned Wednesday as tariff talk drove investors to duck and cover.

Concerns about potential levies on everything from cars to microchips weighed down bellwether stocks like Nvidia, Tesla and Broadcom at the open. The expected announcement of new automotive-industry tariffs fueled further selling, and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 2%.

The S&P 500 gave up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than half a%, or 132.71 points, to 42454.79.