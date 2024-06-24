Markets may start the day in red

Domestic markets ended the last week negatively but recorded overall gains for the week, marking the third consecutive weekly rise. Further, markets may make a negative start.

Nifty futures on the Gift Nifty traded 79 points lower, falling below the 23,400 mark. India VIX, which measures market fear, decreased by 1.2%, settling at 13.18 levels.

Global Markets:

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time.

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%.

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%.

FII/DII Action: Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers, offloading ₹1,790 Crore worth of shares on Friday. Conversely, domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth ₹1,237 Crore.