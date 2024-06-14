iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open on a muted note

14 Jun 2024 , 08:49 AM

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open flat to negative on June 14. The GIFT Nifty is trading 22 points lower compared to the Nifty 50 close. As of 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 23,393.

On June 13, both the Sensex and Nifty indices pulled back from their record highs but still managed to close in positive territory. The Nifty 50 reached an intraday high of 23,481, and the Sensex climbed to a record 77,145. By the close, the Sensex was up 204 points or 0.3% at 76,810, and the Nifty 50 was up 77 points at 23,399.

Asian markets remained range-bound on Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision. In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, driven by a rally in technology shares. The Federal Reserve projected only one rate cut this year, a revision from its March outlook, which included three quarter-percentage-point reductions.

Institutional Investors’ Activity

On June 13, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹3,033 Crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also sold equities worth ₹553 Crore.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.