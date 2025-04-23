Indices may open strong on April 23, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may have a strong start on April 23, 2025 as US-China trade tensions could ease soon. The GIFT Nifty was also trading higher with 194.50 points earlier this morning around 24,371.50 level.

On April 22, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak to sixth straight day. The broader markets also outperformed. Among sectors, financial and metal stocks led the market rally on April 22.

On Tuesday, the Sensex was up 187.09 points to close at 79,595.59. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 41.70 points to end at 24,167.25.

After the government placed a 12% temporary safeguard duty on five categories of steel products for 200 days in order to protect domestic producers, the underlying support was partially upheld.

Global markets:

On Tuesday, Asian stocks ended mixed post tariff-related worries. The fears over the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve also sparked a sell-off in the U.S. equities overnight. At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 1.82 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 565.98 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 380.22 points.

In the US, on Tuesday, stocks rallied on hopes that the U.S.-China trade tensions could ease soon. Therefore, the indices recovered from the steep declines suffered in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016.57 points, or 2.66%, to close at 39,186.98. The S&P 500 gained 2.51% and settled at 5,287.76, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.71% to end at 16,300.42.