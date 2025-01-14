Indices may open strong on Jan 14, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open strong on Jan 14, 2025. The GIFT NIFTY was trading higher earlier this morning around 23,272.

On January 13, the BSE Sensex tumbled by 1,031.65 points, closing at 76,347.26.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the day on a weaker note, falling 345.55 points to close at 23,085.95.

Adani Enterprises, Trent, BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, and Bharat Electronics were among the top losers. On the other hand, four stocks—Axis Bank, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank—managed to stay in the green

The broader market indices followed a similar trend as the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 both plunging over 4%.

Global markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following a choppy session on Wall Street.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 358.67 points (0.86%) to close at 42,297.12. The S&P 500 edged up 9.18 points (0.16%) to settle at 5,836.22. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 73.53 points (0.38%) to finish at 19,088.10.