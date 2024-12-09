iifl-logo-icon 1
Indices may open weak on Dec 09, 2024

9 Dec 2024 , 08:29 AM

Indian benchmark indices are poised for a weak start of the week on December 09, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was around 50 points down, trading at 24,735 level earlier this morning.

On December 6, Indian indices ended on a flat note after RBI holds repo rate and cuts CRR. At close, the Sensex falls 56.74 points or 0.07% at 81,709.12. Meanwhile the Nifty shredded 30.60 points or 0.12% at 24,677.80.

On sector front, all indices ended in green except for IT and media sector. The broad market indices also ended flat. The BSE Midcap index was up 0.3% and smallcap index was up 0.6%.

Nifty’s top gainers included Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki. Adani Ports, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, and Asian Paints were among the top losers.

Global Markets:

Most of the Asian markets opened on a weak note on Monday amid South Korea political issues and Syrian government crisis.

In the US, The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday, up 0.25% and 0.8% respectively. While, the Dow was down slightly, with a 5% drop in UnitedHealth Group shares weighing on the index.

 

