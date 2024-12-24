iifl-logo-icon 1
Indices opened flat on Dec 24, 2024

24 Dec 2024 , 09:28 AM

Nifty and Sensex, Indian benchmark indices opens flat on December 24, 2024. The Sensex was up 176.06 points or 0.22% trading at 78,716.23. However, the Nifty was down 60.00 points or 0.25% at 23,693.45.

JSW Steel, ITC, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, and Trent are the top gainers on Nifty 50 in pre-open. While, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, HCL, and Bajaj Finserv are the top losers.

On December23, the indices closed 498.58 points higher at 78,540.17. Meanwhile, Nifty ended 165.95 points up at 23,753.45 led by realty, banking, and metal names.

Global Markets:

Asian markets were also trading mix on Tuesday amid thin holiday trading.

In the US, three major indices ended higher. The S&P 500 added 43.22 points (0.73%) to close at 5,974.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 192.29 points (0.98%) to finish at 19,764.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 66.69 points (0.16%) to settle at 42,906.95.

