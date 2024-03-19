iifl-logo-icon 1
March 19: 12 Stocks Banned in F&O Trading as NSE Implements MWPL Limit

19 Mar 2024 , 09:27 AM

12 stocks were banned for trade on March 19, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

These stocks were banned as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The ban is applicable only to derivative contracts; these stocks are still available for trading in the cash market.

The list of banned stocks includes Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL. The NSE updates this ban list daily based on market conditions.

Clients/members are allowed to trade in derivative contracts of the banned stocks only to decrease their positions; any increase in open positions will face penalties. No fresh positions are permitted in F&O contracts of banned stocks.

On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty closed higher despite high volatility. The BSE Sensex rose by 104.99 points (0.14%) to settle at 72,748.42, with 14 shares closing higher and 16 lower. The Nifty of the NSE increased by 32.35 points (0.15%) to close at 22,055.70, with 21 components advancing and 29 declining.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge edged up by 0.04%, while the smallcap index declined by 0.07%. Notable sectoral gainers included metal (2.88%), auto (1.08%), commodities (0.91%), healthcare (0.88%), realty (0.58%), and consumer discretionary (0.47%). Conversely, IT, consumer durables, teck, services, and financial services sectors experienced losses.

