Market Ends Strong, Nifty Surges Past 24,350

Indian benchmark indices closed strong on August 9, with the Nifty surpassing the 24,350 mark.

The Sensex gained 819.69 points, or 1.04%, to close at 79,705.91. Meanwhile, the Nifty climbed 250.50 points, or 1.04%, ending the day at 24,367.50. The market saw a positive breadth with 2,049 shares advancing, 1,305 shares declining, and 88 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Shriram Finance. On the other hand, BPCL, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Labs, and Sun Pharma were among the top losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with auto, capital goods, IT, power, realty, PSU Bank, and media sectors rising between 1-2%.

The broader indices also performed well, with the BSE Midcap index rising 1% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.8%, reflecting strong market sentiment across the board.