Market Expected to Open Lower, Nifty Futures Down 249 Points

The market is expected to start on a negative note today. Nifty futures on the Gift Nifty were trading 249 points lower at 24,805.
Domestic Market Recap
On Thursday, the benchmark Nifty crossed the 25,000 milestone for the first time, closing slightly in the green.
Additionally, the India VIX, a measure of market volatility and investor fear, fell by 2.42% to settle at 12.93 levels, indicating a reduction in market uncertainty.
Global Market Performance
The global market sentiment appears subdued, contributing to the negative outlook for the Indian markets today. Here’s a snapshot of the global market performance:
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) Data
There was a notable change in the FII net long positions, which reduced from ₹1.44 Lakh Crore on Wednesday to ₹1.66 Lakh Crore on Thursday.
Q1 Results Announcement
Key companies reporting include Titan, Hindustan Zinc, and Delhivery, among 98 others. The earnings reports could provide further direction to the market sentiment.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.