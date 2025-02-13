iifl-logo-icon 1
Market may open flat on Feb 13, 2025

13 Feb 2025 , 09:08 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open flat on Feb 13, 2025 amid weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty was trading flat this morning around 23,108.5.

On Feb 12, indices close red for the 6th consecutive session. The Sensex was down 122.52 points to end its territory at 76,171.08. Meanwhile, the Nifty fell 26.55 points to close at 23,045.25.

SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consumer were among the top gainers on Nifty index. On the contrary, M&M, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, ITC, Hero MotoCorp lose the most.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell by 0.5% each. Except for PSU Bank and Metal, all other sector indices closed in the red.

Global markets:

Asian markets opened higher on Thursday morning as US-Russia talks on ending war in Ukraine.

In the US, the S&P 500 dropped 0.27% to 6,051.97 points. The Nasdaq inched up 0.03% to 19,649.95 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.50% to 44,368.56 points.

