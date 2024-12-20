iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Market may open gap down on Dec 20, 2024

20 Dec 2024 , 09:17 AM

Following clues from the GIFT Nifty trading at roughly 23,934.50 this morning, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are probably going to start the day weakly on December 20.

As global market weakness impacted heavily on investor mood, India’s key indices, the Sensex and Nifty, fell more than 1% on December 19, marking their fourth straight session of fall.

The US Federal Reserve’s cautious outlook on rate decreases, which tempered optimism, before the decline. Markets throughout the world were uneasy when the Fed revised its 2025 rate-cut prediction, which had previously called for four rate cuts.

The Nifty declined 1.02%, losing 247.6 points to close at 23,951.25, while the Sensex slid 1.2%, losing 964 points to conclude at 79,218, at the end of trade.

The GIFT Nifty is down, which suggests that the day is off to a bad start. At 7:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 23,934.50.

Early Friday saw Asian stocks move in a narrow range as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance continued to pressure US Treasuries and stocks while strengthening the currency.

After the Federal Reserve predicted fewer-than-expected interest rate reduction and stronger inflation next year, US stocks ended Thursday’s trading session little changed, giving up an early recovery after a steep decline the previous day.

Economic statistics supported the Fed’s assessment, with weekly initial jobless claims declining faster than anticipated and the third-quarter GDP revised to indicate a 3.1% increase from the 2.8% rate previously reported.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.