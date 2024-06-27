Market Set for Cautious Start

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are anticipated to open negatively on June 27, with the GIFT Nifty trading in the red. At 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 23,808.

On June 26, Indian benchmark indices extended their record run for a second consecutive session, with the Nifty crossing 23,850 for the first time, led by gains in banking stocks and heavyweights. At the close, the Sensex increased by 620.73 points or 0.80%, reaching 78,674.25, while the Nifty rose by 147.50 points or 0.62%, ending at 23,868.80.

International markets:

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets opened lower on Thursday, influenced by the Japanese yen weakening to a near 38-year low of 160.82 against the U.S. dollar, as per FactSet data.

Major US stock indexes closed with modest gains on Wednesday following a choppy trading session. Investors were cautious ahead of an upcoming presidential debate and a closely-watched inflation report by the Federal Reserve.

FII & DII Data:

On June 26, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹3,535 Crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹5,103 Crore.