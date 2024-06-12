Market may start the day in red

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open lower on June 12. The GIFT Nifty is trading 43 points lower. Nifty futures were at 23,306 at 7:00 am IST.

On June 11, the Nifty and Sensex traded mostly flat-to-positive, with Nifty 50 nearing its all-time high. However, both indices turned flat towards the end. The Sensex closed down 33 points or 0.04% at 76,456, while the Nifty 50 was up 5.60 points or 0.02% at 23,265.

Asian markets were mixed ahead of inflation data from China and India. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose to all-time highs on Tuesday, reversing early losses as investors prepared for inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

After two days of buying, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned sellers on June 11, offloading Indian equities worth ₹111 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing equities worth ₹3,193 crore.