Market Update: Nifty and Sensex Dip

The Nifty and Sensex lost their early morning gains and turned negative, primarily due to declines in FMCG, banking, and realty stocks. In contrast, the IT index showed strength, with LTIMindtree emerging as the top performer on the NSE Nifty.

Market Performance

Sensex: Down by 425.75 points or 0.55% at 77,053.18

Down by 425.75 points or 0.55% at 77,053.18 Nifty: Down by 98.80 points or 0.42% at 23,468.20

Market Breadth

Advances: 1,565 shares

1,565 shares Declines: 1,733 shares

1,733 shares Unchanged: 91 shares

Broader Indices

The broader indices managed to outperform the headline indices:

Midcap Index: Up by 0.2%

Up by 0.2% Smallcap Index: Up by 0.3%

Sectoral Indices

Out of the 13 sectoral indices, 7 were trading lower:

PSU Bank Index: Down nearly 1%, the most significant decline

Down nearly 1%, the most significant decline Bank Nifty: Next biggest loser

Next biggest loser FMCG, Realty, Energy, Infra: Also trading lower

On the positive side:

IT Index: Best performer

Best performer Healthcare, Pharma, Metal, Auto: Other sectors trading higher

Top Performers in IT