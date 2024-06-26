iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Markets likely to make subdued start

26 Jun 2024 , 08:35 AM

On June 26, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open flat to negative. The GIFT Nifty is slightly in the red. As of 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 23,706.50.

On June 25, India’s Sensex and Nifty indices closed at new record highs, driven by gains in the banking and IT sectors. This market rally occurred following the Reserve Bank of India’s data release, which showed a current account surplus of $5.7 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

At the market close, the Sensex had risen by 712 points, or 0.92%, to 78,053.52, while the Nifty increased by 183.45 points, or 0.78%, to 23,721.30.

In the broader Asian markets, most indices saw gains on Wednesday as investors awaited Australia’s inflation data for May and Singapore’s manufacturing output figures for the same month. Globally, stock indexes mostly advanced on Tuesday. Notably, shares of AI chipmaker Nvidia rebounded after a three-day decline, and the US dollar gained slightly against the Japanese yen.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers on June 25, purchasing equities worth ₹1,175 Crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹149 Crore.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • Pre Market Commentary
  • sensex
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.