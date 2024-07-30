iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Markets likely to open lower

30 Jul 2024 , 08:49 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on July 30, with Nifty futures trading at 24,879 at 07:00 am IST. This follows a strong start to the trading week on July 29, when the markets continued their previous session’s momentum, hitting fresh all-time highs led by robust earnings from the banking sector.

On July 29, the BSE Sensex closed with a marginal gain of 23.12 points or 0.03%, ending at 81,355.84. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 edged up by 0.01 points or 1.25%, finishing at 24,836.10. Both indices reached new peaks during the day, with the Nifty 50 touching 24,999.75 and the Sensex hitting 81,908.43.

However, the positive sentiment may not continue into the next session as Asian markets are trading lower, influenced by the Bank of Japan’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which has begun. This cautious tone is mirrored in global markets, with the S&P 500 closing slightly higher after a volatile session on Monday. Investors are anxiously awaiting a series of key events, including major technology company earnings, a Federal Reserve policy decision on interest rates, and critical US labor data.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 49.41 points, or 0.12%, to close at 40,539.93. The S&P 500 posted a modest gain of 4.44 points, or 0.08%, ending at 5,463.54. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight increase, rising by 12.32 points, or 0.07%, to 17,370.20.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of Indian equities on July 29, offloading shares worth ₹2,474 Crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹5,665 Crore.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • Pre Market Commentary
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.