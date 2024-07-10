Markets may open flat amid mixed global cues

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on July 10, tracking cues from GIFT Nifty, which was trading near 24,488.50.

Record-High Closes on July 9

On July 9, the Indian markets closed at fresh record highs due to buying in blue-chip stocks, firm global market trends, and foreign fund inflows.

Sensex : Ended at an all-time high of 80,351 points, up 0.49%

: Ended at an all-time high of 80,351 points, up 0.49% Nifty 50: Closed at a lifetime high of 24,433.20 points, up 0.46%

Global Market Trends

Asian markets were trading mixed, despite key Wall Street benchmarks rising after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight. Powell’s comments suggested that favorable economic data would support the case for interest rate cuts.

S&P 500 : Climbed 0.07% to end the session at 5,576.98 points

: Climbed 0.07% to end the session at 5,576.98 points Nasdaq : Gained 0.14% to close at 18,429.29 points

: Gained 0.14% to close at 18,429.29 points Dow Jones Industrial Average: Declined 0.13% to 39,291.97 points

Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investor Activity