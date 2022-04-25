Meghmani FInechem Q4 PAT up 3-fold to Rs99.09cr on subdued growth in raw material costs

25 Apr 2022 , 06:47 PM
For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 87.1% at Rs1,551cr. Meghmani is into the manufacture of chlor alkali for the domestic market and being a specialty chemicals, has seen robust demand pick in the latest quarter.
Net cash from operating activities for FY22 was 24% higher on a yoy basis at Rs284cr.
The sharp spike in the profitability of the specialty chemical company came about due to the subdued growth in raw material costs at a much slower rate compared to the growth in sales for the quarter.
Net margins stood at 19.87% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 12.67% in Mar-21. The net profit margins were higher by 335 basis points on a sequential basis, compared to Dec-21 quarter.
Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially
|Meghmani FInechem
|Rs in Crore
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|YOY
|Dec-21
|QOQ
|Total Income (Rs cr)
|₹ 498.80
|₹ 258.55
|92.92%
|₹ 422.17
|18.15%
|Net Profit (Rs cr)
|₹ 99.09
|₹ 32.76
|202.47%
|₹ 69.73
|42.11%
|Diluted EPS (Rs)
|₹ 23.85
|₹ 5.61
|₹ 16.78
|Net Margins
|19.87%
|12.67%
|16.52%
