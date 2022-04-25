iifl-logo
Meghmani FInechem Q4 PAT up 3-fold to Rs99.09cr on subdued growth in raw material costs

25 Apr 2022 , 06:47 PM

Meghmani Organics
Meghmani FInechem Ltd reported 92.92% growth yoy in total revenues for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs498.80cr. On a sequential basis, revenues were higher for the quarter by 18.15%.

For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 87.1% at Rs1,551cr. Meghmani is into the manufacture of chlor alkali for the domestic market and being a specialty chemicals, has seen robust demand pick in the latest quarter.

Net cash from operating activities for FY22 was 24% higher on a yoy basis at Rs284cr.

The consolidated net profit for Q4 was up by 202.47% at Rs99.09cr while the net profits were up by an impressive 42.11% in a sequential basis.

The sharp spike in the profitability of the specialty chemical company came about due to the subdued growth in raw material costs at a much slower rate compared to the growth in sales for the quarter.

Net margins stood at 19.87% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 12.67% in Mar-21. The net profit margins were higher by 335 basis points on a sequential basis, compared to Dec-21 quarter.

Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially

Meghmani FInechem
Rs in Crore Mar-22 Mar-21 YOY Dec-21 QOQ
Total Income (Rs cr) ₹ 498.80 ₹ 258.55 92.92% ₹ 422.17 18.15%
Net Profit (Rs cr) ₹ 99.09 ₹ 32.76 202.47% ₹ 69.73 42.11%
Diluted EPS (Rs) ₹ 23.85 ₹ 5.61 ₹ 16.78
Net Margins 19.87% 12.67% 16.52%

 

