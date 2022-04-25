Meghmani FInechem Q4 PAT up 3-fold to Rs99.09cr on subdued growth in raw material costs

Net cash from operating activities for FY22 was 24% higher on a yoy basis at Rs284cr.

For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 87.1% at Rs1,551cr. Meghmani is into the manufacture of chlor alkali for the domestic market and being a specialty chemicals, has seen robust demand pick in the latest quarter.

The consolidated net profit for Q4 was up by 202.47% at Rs99.09cr while the net profits were up by an impressive 42.11% in a sequential basis.

The sharp spike in the profitability of the specialty chemical company came about due to the subdued growth in raw material costs at a much slower rate compared to the growth in sales for the quarter.

Net margins stood at 19.87% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 12.67% in Mar-21. The net profit margins were higher by 335 basis points on a sequential basis, compared to Dec-21 quarter.