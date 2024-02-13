iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Navi Finserv seeks ₹600 Cr via NCD issue to fuel growth

13 Feb 2024 , 02:59 PM

The Navi Finserv group, managed by Sachin Bansal, intends to raise up to ₹600 Crore by issuing new bonds that are non-convertible debentures (NCDs). A green shoe option of up to ₹300 Crore will be included in the total bond issuance size in order to maintain oversubscription.

The subscription period for the issue will run from February 26 to March 7, 2024, with the allocation process taking place on a first-come, first-served basis.

Crisil Ratings has given the secured NCDs a ‘A’ rating and a ‘Stable’ outlook.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Navi Finserv Sachin Bansal made the following statement in response to the launch: ‘As a tech-driven financial products and services company, we believe our digital lending process is one of the key differentiators driving business growth.’ In the long run, we want to provide our customers with an integrated ecosystem of financial services by leveraging technology and data science capabilities. We also want to keep expanding our footprint throughout India and launching new product lines.

The most recent bond offering is Navi Finserv’s third capital increase in the previous two years via rated, listed, and secured NCDs. The company raised about ₹495 Crore in FY23 and ₹481 Crore in FY24 by completing its first Public Issue I and Public Issue II of secured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures.

Navi Finserv is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navi Technologies Ltd (NTL) and a non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It is classified as a ‘NBFC-middle layer.’

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Navi Group - Wikipedia

Related Tags

  • debt
  • Navi Finserv
  • NCD
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mankind Pharma Q3 Profit Falls 16%, Revenue Jumps 24%

Mankind Pharma Q3 Profit Falls 16%, Revenue Jumps 24%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|11:57 PM
Mphasis Q3 profit rises with slight margin dip

Mphasis Q3 profit rises with slight margin dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|11:40 PM
Paras Defence Signs ₹12,000 Crore MoU for Navi Mumbai Optics Park

Paras Defence Signs ₹12,000 Crore MoU for Navi Mumbai Optics Park

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|10:06 PM
Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:18 PM
Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:15 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.