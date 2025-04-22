Nifty, Sensex May Pause After 5-Day Rally on April 22, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to open flat amid global selloff. The GIFT Nifty was 1.50 points up earlier this morning trading around 24,151.50.

On April 21, 2025, Nifty rallied for the fifth consecutive day, ending with gains of 274 points at 24,126 (+1.2%). The index has jumped 11% in the past eight trading sessions.

The rally was driven by strong buying in heavyweight stocks and sustained foreign fund inflows. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 659 points, or 0.8%, at 79,912 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 170 points, or 0.7%, to 24,022.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading mixed on Monday. The markets in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand closed due to the Easter holiday. Asian stock markets fought to hold their footing on Tuesday after a furious flight from U.S. assets undermined Wall Street and the dollar. However, the concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve piled fresh pressure on Treasuries.

At 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 0.46 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 4.46 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 83.11 points.

On Monday, the U.S. Stocks fell again as President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He raised questions about the central bank’s independence, while traders received few signs of progress on global trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 971.82 points, or 2.48% to close at 38,170.41. The S&P 500 shed 2.36% and ended at 5,158.20, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.55% to settle at 15,870.90.