NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of NOCIL rose 19.14% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 389.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
|Particulars
|Quarter Ended
|?
|Sep. 2022
|Sep. 2021
|% Var.
|Sales
|389.23
|375.16
|4
|OPM %
|15.93
|13.40
|–
|PBDT
|62.52
|51.46
|21
|PBT
|48.57
|40.78
|19
|NP
|35.73
|29.99
|19
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