NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of NOCIL rose 19.14% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 389.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended ? Sep. 2022 Sep. 2021 % Var. Sales 389.23 375.16 4 OPM % 15.93 13.40 – PBDT 62.52 51.46 21 PBT 48.57 40.78 19 NP 35.73 29.99 19

Powered by Capital Market – Live News