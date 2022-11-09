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NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2022 quarter

9 Nov 2022 , 08:24 AM

Net profit of NOCIL rose 19.14% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 389.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended
? Sep. 2022 Sep. 2021 % Var.
Sales 389.23 375.16 4
OPM % 15.93 13.40
PBDT 62.52 51.46 21
PBT 48.57 40.78 19
NP 35.73 29.99 19

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