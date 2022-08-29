iifl-logo-icon 1
Park+ installs 75th EV charging point in Delhi

29 Aug 2022 , 03:29 PM

Park+ has set up the 75th EV charging  point in Delhi. The company aims to install 10,000 EV charging points across India. The company associated the installation of 75th charging point with the 75 years of India’s independence.  Park + is currently the bggest company in EV charging installation space.

An extensive EV charging network is essential for making EVs a viable substitute of conventional vehicles. An extensive and widespread EV charging point network can enable EV owners to travel for long distances without any anxiety regarding their vehicles getting discharged midway. Amit Lakhotia, the founder and CEO of Park + said, “The missing piece in India’s EV jigsaw puzzle is the weak EV charging network. India needs a robust EV charging network. Park + is optimally geared to supercharge the Indian EV revolution.” 

