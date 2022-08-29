Park+ installs 75th EV charging point in Delhi

An extensive EV charging network is essential for making EVs a viable substitute of conventional vehicles. An extensive and widespread EV charging point network can enable EV owners to travel for long distances without any anxiety regarding their vehicles getting discharged midway. Amit Lakhotia, the founder and CEO of Park + said, “The missing piece in India’s EV jigsaw puzzle is the weak EV charging network. India needs a robust EV charging network. Park + is optimally geared to supercharge the Indian EV revolution.”
