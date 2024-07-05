iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty 50 Likely to Open on a Negative Note

5 Jul 2024 , 09:13 AM

Equity markets displayed a cautious tone on Thursday, trading within a narrow range before closing with minor gains. Analysts attribute the restrained movement to pre-quarterly business updates, which are fostering confidence in robust Q1 earnings. Despite this optimism, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a negative note on July 5.

India VIX, a key indicator of market fear, experienced a significant drop of 2.65%, settling at 12.86 levels.

Global Markets Snapshot

Global markets exhibited mixed movements, reflecting varied investor sentiment across regions:

  • S&P 500 Futures: Little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time.
  • Hang Seng Futures: Little changed.
  • Japan’s Topix: Little changed.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: Fell by 0.2%.
  • Euro Stoxx 50 Futures: Rose by 0.4%.

US Equities and Currency Movements

In the currency markets, the euro remained stable at $1.0813, the Japanese yen held steady at 161.32 per dollar, and the offshore yuan showed little change, trading at 7.2926 per dollar.

Institutional Investment

The trend of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) selling continued. On July 4, FIIs bought equities worth ₹2575 Crore, while DIIs sold equities worth ₹2375 Crore.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • news
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.