Sensex and Nifty 50 Likely to Open on a Negative Note

Equity markets displayed a cautious tone on Thursday, trading within a narrow range before closing with minor gains. Analysts attribute the restrained movement to pre-quarterly business updates, which are fostering confidence in robust Q1 earnings. Despite this optimism, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a negative note on July 5.
India VIX, a key indicator of market fear, experienced a significant drop of 2.65%, settling at 12.86 levels.
Global Markets Snapshot
Global markets exhibited mixed movements, reflecting varied investor sentiment across regions:
US Equities and Currency Movements
In the currency markets, the euro remained stable at $1.0813, the Japanese yen held steady at 161.32 per dollar, and the offshore yuan showed little change, trading at 7.2926 per dollar.
Institutional Investment
The trend of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) selling continued. On July 4, FIIs bought equities worth ₹2575 Crore, while DIIs sold equities worth ₹2375 Crore.
