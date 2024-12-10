Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 10, 2024

Today, December 10, 2024, at 2:30 PM, the Indian Benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. At the time of writing, Sensex is trading at 81,252, a 0.31% dip from the previous close or 255 points lower. Nifty is trading at 24,529, a 0.36% dip from the last close or 89.65 points lower. In the National Stock Exchange, 1126 stocks advanced, whereas 1366 stocks declined.



Top gainers in Sensex include HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI bank, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra, and Asian Paints. Top losers in Sensex include Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Larsen, Power Grid Corp., Axis Bank, NTPC, and Maruti Suzuki. HCL Tech and Larsen are the two stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex.



Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, SBI, Infosys, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra. Top losers in Nifty include Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddys Labs, Trent, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Grasim, ONGC, Reliance, and Larsen. Wipro, HCL Tech, and Larsen are the three stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex. In the broader market, the BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.030% gain, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.11% surge.