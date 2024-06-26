Sensex and Nifty Close at Record Highs

Indian benchmark indices closed at record highs on June 26, with the Nifty surpassing 23,850 level.

At the close of trading, the Sensex had risen by 620.73 points or 0.80%, settling at 78,674.25. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 147.50 points or 0.62%, finishing at 23,868.80. The market saw 1,634 shares advancing, 1,763 shares declining, and 85 shares remaining unchanged.

The top gainers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Grasim Industries. On the other hand, the biggest losers were Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Steel, and Hindalco Industries.

Sector-wise, the banking, oil & gas, telecom, media, and FMCG sectors experienced gains ranging from 0.3% to 2%. In contrast, the auto, metal, and realty sectors saw declines of 0.7% to 1.5%.

The BSE midcap index declined by 0.30%, while the smallcap index remained relatively flat.