Sensex and Nifty close higher

Indian benchmark indices closed marginally higher on July 4 amid a volatile trading session. The Sensex ended up 62.87 points or 0.08% at 80,049.67, while the Nifty rose 15.70 points or 0.06% to 24,302.20.

Top performers on the Nifty included HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and Tata Motors, while HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Enterprises were among the top losers.



Top performers on the Sensex include HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors, while HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Larsen were among the top losers.

Sector-wise, Information Technology and Healthcare indices each gained 1%, while Auto and Realty sectors rose by 0.5%. However, the Media index declined by 0.4%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also saw gains of 0.6% each during the session.