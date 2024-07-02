Sensex and Nifty dip

On July 2, 2024, at 1:35 pm, both Sensex and Nifty are experiencing a dip in the market. Sensex is trading at 79,386, reflecting a decrease of 75.78 points or 0.11% from the previous close. Similarly, Nifty is trading at 24,114, showing a decline of 27.45 points or 0.11% from the previous close.
The market activity includes 1,551 shares advancing, 1,830 shares declining, and 76 shares remaining unchanged.
Top gainers in the Nifty 50 are Wipro (2.47%), Infosys (2.09%), Larsen (1.84%), and HDFC Bank (1.63%). Top losers in the Nifty 50 are Kotak Mahindra (-3.54%), Shriram Finance (-3.31%), Tata Motors (-1.99%), and IndusInd Bank (-1.92%).
Top gainers in the Sensex are Wipro (2.46%), Infosys (2.15%), Larsen (1.76%), and HDFC Bank (1.54%). Top losers in the Sensex are Kotak Mahindra (-3.41%), Tata Motors (-1.99%), IndusInd Bank (-1.92%), and SBI (-1.62%).
The BSE SmallCap index is showing a slight increase of 0.039%, while the BSE MidCap index is down by 0.68%. Among sectors, the auto, banking, FMCG, healthcare, metal, and power sectors are trading in the red. Positive buying activity is observed in the IT and realty sectors.
