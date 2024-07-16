iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty end in green

16 Jul 2024 , 04:34 PM

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session on July 16, with benchmarks hitting new record highs due to strong buying in IT, realty, and FMCG stocks.

At the close, the Sensex gained 51.69 points, or 0.06%, reaching 80,716.55, while the Nifty rose 26.30 points, or 0.11%, to 24,613. The market will be closed on July 17 (Wednesday) in observance of Muharram.

The Indian equity indices started positively and continued to gain momentum throughout the first half of the session, reaching new milestones. However, selling pressure in the second half reduced most of the gains, resulting in only marginal increases by the end of the day.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Coal India, BPCL, HUL, Tata Consumer Products, and Bharti Airtel. The top losers were Shriram Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Reliance Industries.

The Realty index saw a significant rise of 1.6%, while the FMCG, IT, Metal, and Telecom sectors increased by 0.3-0.9%. In contrast, the Media index dropped by 1%, and the Power and Capital Goods indices fell by 0.5% each. The BSE midcap index declined by 0.3%, whereas the smallcap index increased by 0.3%.

A total of 270 stocks reached their 52-week high on the BSE, including notable names such as HUL, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Britannia Industries, ONGC, Godrej Properties, Oracle Financial Services, IGL, Castrol, Torrent Pharma, Lupin, Colgate Palmolive, LIC Housing Finance, Petronet LNG, and Jubilant FoodWorks.

 

Related Tags

  • closing market news
  • nifty
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.