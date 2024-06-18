iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty Expected to Open Higher on June 18

18 Jun 2024 , 09:06 AM

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open on a positive note on June 18. The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of Nifty’s performance, is trading 41 points higher compared to the Nifty 50’s previous close. As of 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 23,592.

On June 14, the Indian markets reached new record highs. The Sensex ended higher for the third consecutive session, while the Nifty closed higher for the fourth straight session. At the close, the Sensex increased by 0.24%, or 182 points, to finish at 76,992.77. The Nifty rose by 0.29%, or 66.7 points, to end at 23,465.60.

Global Market Trends

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday, driven by a strong performance on Wall Street overnight. Investors are now looking forward to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision on interest rates. In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record closing highs on Monday. This surge was primarily fueled by gains in technology shares, particularly those related to artificial intelligence. Investors are also eagerly awaiting this week’s economic data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, which could provide insights into future monetary policy.

Institutional Investor Activity

On June 14, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹2,175 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also showed confidence in the market, buying equities worth ₹655 crore on the same day.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.