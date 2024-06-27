Sensex and Nifty hit fresh highs

In today’s market both the Sensex and Nifty 50 achieved new record highs for the third consecutive session on Thursday, driven by significant gains from key heavyweights.

Currently, the Sensex trades at 79,046, reflecting a rise of 371 points or 0.47%. Simultaneously, the Nifty climbs 104 points or 0.44%, trading at 23,964.

Five constituents of the Nifty 50—UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank—marked new 52-week highs during today’s trading session. Cement stocks, particularly UltraTech Cement, saw a rise of 4.3%, while Grasim Industries gained 2.6%.

Among the top losers were Shriram Finance (-1.32%), Larsen (-1.24%), Coal India (-1.03%), and Bajaj Auto (-0.84%).