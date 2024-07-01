Sensex and Nifty in Green

In today’s market, Sensex and Nifty are on the rise. At the time of writing on July 1, 2024, the Sensex was trading at 79,458 which is a rise of 424 points or 0.54%, while the Nifty was trading at 24,137 which is an increase of 127 points or 0.54%.
In the market, 2,393 shares advanced, 1,067 shares declined, and 122 shares remained unchanged.
Top gainers today were Mahanagar Gas (7.34%), Persistent (6.43%), L&T Finance (5.05%), PVR Inox (4.97%), and REC (4.49%).
Top losers included India Cements (-2.51%), NTPC (-2.3%), Indian Hotels (-2.18%), Bata India (-1.52%), and United Spirits (-1.25%).
