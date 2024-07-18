Sensex and Nifty in Green

On July 18, 2024, at the time of writing at 2:05 pm, the Sensex experienced a increase of 644 points or 0.08%, reaching a level of 81,361. Simultaneously, the Nifty saw a surge of 0.71 points, holding steady at 24,788. The market witnessed a mixed sentiment with 1,138 shares advancing, 2,192 shares declining, and 72 shares remaining unchanged.

Sector-wise, the banking, IT, and FMCG sectors displayed positive performance with gains ranging from 0.3 to 1%. Conversely, the auto, capital goods, media, metal, power, and realty sectors experienced declines between 0.4 and 3.5%.

In terms of individual stock performance within the Sensex, top gainers included TCS, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, and Infosys. On the flip side, top losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and NTPC. Notably, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, and HUL achieved their 52-week highs.

Within the Nifty 50 index, the top gainers were LTIMindtree, TCS, Wipro, and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers included Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, and Coal India. Additionally, TCS, Wipro, ONGC, and Infosys reached their 52-week highs.

The BSE Smallcap index experienced a dip of 0.83%, while the BSE Midcap index saw a slightly higher decline of 1.13% compared to the previous close.

Overall, the market presented a mixed performance with specific sectors and stocks showing gains while others faced declines, indicating a cautious trading environment.