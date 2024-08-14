iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty in Green

14 Aug 2024 , 02:13 PM

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are on the rise today, with Sensex up by 176 points (0.22%) at 79,132, and Nifty gaining 19 points (0.10%) at 24,162 as of August 14, 2:07 pm.

Market breadth indicates mixed sentiment with 1,285 shares advancing, 2,054 shares declining, and 87 shares remaining unchanged.

Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are showing declines of 0.5% each. In terms of sector performance, the auto and IT sectors are the only ones trading positively, while all other sectors are in the red.

Top gainers in the broader market include TCS, HCL Tech, Apollo Hospital, and M&M, indicating strong performance in these stocks. The top losing stocks are Divis Labs, Hero Motocorp, Coal India, and UltraTech Cement, which are experiencing significant declines.

On the Sensex, leading gainers are TCS, HCL Tech, M&M, and Bharti Airtel, reflecting positive momentum in these companies. The top losers on the Sensex include Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, and Power Grid Corp, which are pulling the index down.

