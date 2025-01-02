Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

On January 2, 2025, the Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in Green. At 1:47 pm, Sensex is trading at 79,826, a 1319 points gain or 1.69% surge from the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 24,112 which is a 369-point gain or 1.56% surge from the previous close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1550 stocks advanced, 939 stocks decline. Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Infosys, UltraTech Cements, Titan Company, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra, PowerGrid Corp, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Zomato, Asian Paints, Axis bank and Tata Steel. Top losers in Sensex include Sun Pharma. No stocks hits 52 week high in Sensex today.



In Nifty top gainers include Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim, Shriram Finance, Infosys, M&M, ONGC, UltraTech Cements, Titan Company, HCL Tech, Kotak mahindra, Trent, Hero Motocorp, HUL, Bajaj Auto. Top losers in Nifty include Britannia, Sun Pharma, Adani ports, and BPCL. Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.



In the broader market, BSE Midcap index is trading at 0.62% gain, whereas BSE Smallcap Index is trading at 0.51% gain than the previous close.