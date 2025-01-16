iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 16, 2025

16 Jan 2025 , 01:52 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in Green on January 16, 2024. At 1:20 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 77,058 (0.44%) which is a 334 points surge than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 23,319 (0.46%), a 106 points dip compared to the previous close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1941 shares advances, and 543 shares declines. In the Nifty 50, Insurance (4.87%), Aviation (3.15%), Trading (1.93%) sectors are in green, and Retailing (-2.90%), Agri (-2.20%), FMCG (-1.21%) Sectors are trading in red.

Top gainers in Sensex include Adani Ports (2.38%), IndusInd Bank (2.06%), Tata Motors (1.81%), Bajaj Finserv (1.65%), and SBI (1.54%). Top losers in Nifty include HCL Tech (-2.09%), Nestle (-1.29%), ITC (-1.19%), HUL (-1.31%), and TCS (-1.24%). Asian paints (-0.80%) is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include HDFC Life (8.09%), Bharat Elec (3.23%), Shriram Finance (2.88%), Adani Ports (2.35%), and SBI Life Insurance (2.09%). Top losers in Nifty include Trent (-2.87%), Tata Cons. Prod (-2.16%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (-2.23%), HCL Tech (-2.05%), and Nestle (-1.35%). Asian paints (-0.80%) is the only stock with a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.88% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.37% gain to the previous close.

