Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on January 20, 2025. At 1:27 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 77,158 (0.70%) which is a 539 points surge than the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,184 (0.62%), a 143-point jump compared to the previous close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1678 stocks advances, and 865 stocks declines. In the Nifty 50, 27 stocks advances and 23 stocks declines. Finance (2.69%), Power (2.13%), Banks (1.98%), and Aviation (1.75%) sectors are seeing a positive movement. Whereas the Retailing(-1.81%) and Insurance (-2.16%) sectors are facing a dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Kotak Mahindra (9.25%), Bajaj Finance (3.63%), Bajaj FinServ (3.16%), and NTPC (2.67%). Top losers in Sensex include TCS (-1.28%), M&M (-0.86%), ITC (-0.83%), and HUL (-0.77%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Kotak Mahindra (9.33%), Wipro (6.33%), Bajaj Finance (3.61%), and Bajaj FinServ (3.12%). Top losers in Nifty include SBI Life Insurance (-2/79%), Trent (-1.55%), Shriram Finance (-1.42%), and TCS (-1.31%).

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.54% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.78% gain to the previous close. In the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty Midcap 50 is trading with a 0.90% gain, and Nifty Small cap 50 is trading with a 1.02% surge.