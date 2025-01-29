Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 29, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on January 29, 2025. At 1:21 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,397 (0.65%), which is a 496-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,133 (0.77%), a 176-point gain compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 2119 stocks advanced and 412 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 43 stocks advanced, and 7 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Zomato (4.25%), Tata Motors (2.60%), UltraTech Cements (2.19%), and Bajaj Finance (2.33%). Top losers in Sensex include Asian paints (-0.96%), ITC (-0.39%), ICICI Bank (-0.21%), and Bharti Airtel (-0.03%). Nestle is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bajaj Auto (3.71%), Bharat Elec (3.06%), Shriram Finance (2.99%), and Tata Motors (2.75%). Top losers in Nifty include BPCL (-1.49%), Britannia (-0.67%), Asian paints (-0.93%), and Tata Cons Prod (-0.40%). Nestle is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.06% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.62% gain to the previous close.